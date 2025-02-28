NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NN Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. 12,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,664. NN Group has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.
About NN Group
