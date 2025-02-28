Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Shares Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.68. 61,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 219,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, William Blair began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Skye Bioscience by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.
About Skye Bioscience
Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Featured Articles
