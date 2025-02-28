Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.
Several research analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.
NASDAQ PTVE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
