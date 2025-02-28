Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $80.63

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIMO. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIMO opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,032,000 after purchasing an additional 485,862 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,930 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $71,612,000 after buying an additional 221,017 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $63,072,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,135,738 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,038,779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

