Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Price Performance
Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Reed’s Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.