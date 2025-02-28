Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (OTCMKTS:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.