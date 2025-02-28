Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$11.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$11.00 target price on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Snowline Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

SGD has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGD

Snowline Gold Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Snowline Gold stock opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. Snowline Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.88 and a twelve month high of C$6.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Calum Macleod Morrison purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$126,200.00. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. explores and develops gold properties in Canada. The company also explores for silver, zinc, nickel, vanadium, copper and molybdenum. Its flagship project is the Rogue gold project, which consists of 4,580 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 94,397 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon Territory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.