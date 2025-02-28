Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 1.6 %

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $2.51 on Friday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

