G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 16,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 84,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.48.
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
