First Nordic Metals (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

First Nordic Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 120,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 35,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
First Nordic Metals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.
First Nordic Metals Company Profile
Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Nordic Metals
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Nordic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Nordic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.