Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. 3,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

