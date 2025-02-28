Viña Concha y Toro (OTCMKTS:VCOYY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Viña Concha y Toro S.A. (OTCMKTS:VCOYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.48 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Viña Concha y Toro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48.

Vina Concha Y Toro produces, bottles and labels premium wines, varietal and varietal blend wines, all of which are marketed and exported by its susidaries. The Company, together with Hiram Walker, also distributes Hiram Walker whiskey, vodka and gin throughout Chile.

