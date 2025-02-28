Short Interest in CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Decreases By 87.5%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBB Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
CBBI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 23,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,889. CBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.
CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter.
About CBB Bancorp
CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.
