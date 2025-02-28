MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MISUMI Group Price Performance
Shares of MISUMI Group stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. 6,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,152. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. MISUMI Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.
MISUMI Group Company Profile
