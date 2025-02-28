APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
APA Group Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.
About APA Group
APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APA Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.