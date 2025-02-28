Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Rises By 271.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BND traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 737,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.