Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Rises By 271.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,650,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BND traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 737,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares during the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

