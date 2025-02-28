SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.12 and last traded at $97.49. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.53.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.49.
SoFi Weekly Income ETF Company Profile
The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Weekly Income ETF
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Weekly Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.