Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,183 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $24,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $35,264,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 186.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 245,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,717,000 after buying an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $159.14 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.27 and a 1 year high of $235.81. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average is $176.84.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.