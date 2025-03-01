52,745 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME opened at $408.33 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.89 and a 52-week high of $545.29. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.17.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

