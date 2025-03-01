Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 362,783 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 2,358.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,783 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.