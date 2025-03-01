6,538 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Sims Investment Management LLC

Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $56,220.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,159.96. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

AAP stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.59 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.69.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

