Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Allianz had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%.
Allianz Stock Down 1.5 %
ALIZY opened at $34.20 on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.
Allianz Company Profile
