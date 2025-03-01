Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nextech3D.AI (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Zacks reports. Nextech3D.AI had a negative return on equity of 7,225.80% and a negative net margin of 336.36%.

Nextech3D.AI Trading Down 3.3 %

NEXCF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Nextech3D.AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Nextech3D.AI in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

