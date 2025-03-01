Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares were down 19.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$42,945.00. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Further Reading

