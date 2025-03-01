Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,842,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

