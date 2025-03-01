FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.

FAT Brands Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 53,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.13.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

