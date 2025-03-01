FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.38 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($1.38), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million.
FAT Brands Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of FAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 53,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. FAT Brands has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $9.13.
FAT Brands Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FAT Brands
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.