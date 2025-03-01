Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – What’s Next?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$32,000.00. Insiders sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 over the last three months. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

