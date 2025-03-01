Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.