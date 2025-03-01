SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $7.65 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $785.00 price objective (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.88.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $613.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $171.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.90 and its 200 day moving average is $627.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $553.24 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286.92. The trade was a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.