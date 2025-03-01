Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Shares Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) fell 19.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The firm has a market cap of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Amarc Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of Amarc Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock worth $91,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.