Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 873 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,502 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 388,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 131,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,899,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.