Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in February

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cogna Educação Stock Down 9.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.62.
About Cogna Educação
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogna Educação
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Cogna Educação Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogna Educação and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.