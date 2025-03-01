Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in February

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COGNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.62.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

