Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

DASTY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.05. 72,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

