Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Century Next Financial Stock Performance
CTUY stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997. Century Next Financial has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.
About Century Next Financial
