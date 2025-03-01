Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in February

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

CTUY stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997. Century Next Financial has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62.

About Century Next Financial

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Arkansas. The company offers savings and checking accounts; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and real estate lending to residential and commercial customers.

