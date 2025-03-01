TPG Advisors LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TPG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of TPG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

