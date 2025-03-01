Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 19.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) were down 19.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 769,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Stock Down 19.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Amarc Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Amarc Resources

In other Amarc Resources news, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. Also, Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.