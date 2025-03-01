DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 87.6% in February

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DENSO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.94. 493,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. DENSO has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts predict that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

