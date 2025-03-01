Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 904 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after purchasing an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 44,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

