Promising Metaverse Stocks To Research – March 1st

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to the shares of companies that are actively involved in developing technologies and platforms for the metaverse—an expansive, immersive digital universe where virtual reality, augmented reality, and interconnected online environments converge. These companies typically work in areas such as gaming, blockchain, digital communication, and content creation, and investors often see them as a promising opportunity to tap into the future growth of immersive digital experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.81. The stock had a trading volume of 387,840,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,489,156. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

ACN stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.28. 5,767,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,322. The company has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. 2,033,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,296. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52-week low of $145.42 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.47.

