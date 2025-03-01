Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after buying an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $546.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

