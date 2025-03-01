Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 422.20 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 422.43 ($5.31), with a volume of 292260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.41).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 497 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 766.75 ($9.64).

The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.75, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 510.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 560.78.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.69 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1,715.11%.

At the top end of the FTSE250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

