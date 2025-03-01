First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Trading Up 30% – Here’s Why

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. 2,223,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 583% from the average session volume of 325,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

First Atlantic Nickel Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$21.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.80.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Atlantic Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Atlantic Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.