Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Shares Up 21.4% – What’s Next?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 269,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 829% from the average daily volume of 29,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$23.07 million, a P/E ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Condor Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.