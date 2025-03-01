Short Interest in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Drops By 94.3%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the January 31st total of 30,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,264,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,895,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 1,292,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,701,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 358,978 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Oatly Group Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 676,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.96. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

