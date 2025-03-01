Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSPO. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 274,215 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 23.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 205,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 85,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38. Horizon Space Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Company Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

