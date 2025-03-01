iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $111.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

