Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Up 601.9% in February

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, an increase of 601.9% from the January 31st total of 30,800 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

LIPO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 29,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.28. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).

