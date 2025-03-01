Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.70 and last traded at $64.71, with a volume of 449972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Get Vicor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vicor

Vicor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $122,971.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,369.38. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,202 shares of company stock worth $1,236,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $17,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.