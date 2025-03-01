Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $265.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

