Onefund LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Onefund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Onefund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Onefund LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $980.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $947.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,380 shares of company stock worth $290,016,164. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

