Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 2.9 %

HYFM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.99. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.